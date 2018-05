× Kentwood community clean-up day

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is hosting a community clean-up event for those wanting to clean their homes and yards.

Clean-up is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kentwood Recycling Center on Brenton Ave.

It’s a great way to get rid of unwanted or unused items from hazardous household waste to electronics which can be recycled.

It is free and open to the residents of Kentwood, you will be asked for photo id for proof of residency.