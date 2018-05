× Proposed bill to ban marijuana-infused beer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is new legislation being considered that would prohibit marijuana-infused beer in Michigan.

U.S. Senator Rick Jones is behind the bill, saying its a recipe for disaster for both bar owners and bartender.

The proposed bill would ban the use, sale, or possession of the beverage in our state.

The bill is not headed to a senate committee for consideration.

We will keep you posted as it moves forward.