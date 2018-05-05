Suspect in officer’s death killed in shootout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Indiana officer has died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police at an apartment complex.

Terre Haute police confirmed the suspect’s death during a news conference late Friday night. Previously, Indiana State Police spokesman Joe Watts had said the man was “injured/detained” at the apartment building where he was barricaded and that medics were responding.

Terre Haute police spokesman Ryan Adamson says the city officer’s investigation of a homicide led him to the Garden Quarter apartment complex on the city’s west side. He says the shooter was a suspect in that homicide.

No additional information was immediately available on the male officer who was killed. Authorities say police know the suspect’s name but haven’t released it.

