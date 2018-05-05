Tulip Time Fest Kick Off!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich...A historic event that draws thousands of people to Holland kicks off Saturday morning!

It's the 89th Annual Tulip Time festival and the week-long festivities include a long list of events and shows to enjoy.

Throughout the years the festival has grown, drawing in people from all over the world. The week of events kicks off with the tulip time race, and includes tents on tents of vendors! A favorite for all ages is the tulip time carnival, which runs each day throughout the festival. And if it's too much to take in alone there are group tours you can join to get the most out of your tulip time!

Organizers say the colorful festival is sure to have something for everyone

"I hear so many people say that this is on their bucket list to come and visit Tulip Time. See the beautiful tulips. "We've got three parades that start Wednesday. On Thursday and Saturday, we've got one of the largest parades we've ever had, on Saturday. We have a 175 entries and it's going to be great! The weather's going to hold out all week so come and check us out," (6:31:58) Gwen Auwerda, Tulip Time Festival Executive Director.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, May 13th! You can find out more information on the Tulip Time Festival by clicking here!