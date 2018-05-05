United States National Arena Soccer team wins in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The United States National Arena soccer team paid a visit to LC Walker Arena on Saturday afternoon to play the Canadian National Arena soccer team for the first time in the state of Michigan.

USA won 5-2 in the event co-hosted by the Muskegon Risers.

