Alcohol may have been a factor in motorcycle crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is recovering following a motorcycle crash.

This happened Sunday just before 3 a.m. on I-96 westbound near the 131 southbound ramp towards Alpine Avenue.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle went off the road after being struck by another vehicle.

They say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and believe he may have been under the influence.

The man riding the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle was unharmed.

No names have been released.