× Benefit planned for injured Pewamo Firefighter

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Mich. —┬áResidents are coming together to host a benefit to help raise money for a West Michigan firefighter who was

injured in the line of duty.

The benefit is planned for Saturday May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Pewamo firefighter Josh Witgen was injured when battling a structure fire last month.

There will be a 50-50 raffle and silent auction, ticket prices vary.