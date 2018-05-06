Carter Baby’s outfit recall

Posted 7:00 AM, May 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04AM, May 6, 2018

Baby layette

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-piece outfit for infants and toddlers is being recalled because one of the buttons can pull off and create a potential choking hazard.

So far there have been at least three cases in which children were found to have the buttons in their mouths, though no injuries were reported.

The “three-piece penguin cardigan set” has a white bodysuit, gray cardigan top with a hood and matching pants.

It was sold in sizes intended for newborns to 2-years-old.

Anyone who has the sets should return them to a Carter’s store or, reach Carter’s online through its consumer help center for a refund.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s