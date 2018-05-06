× Carter Baby’s outfit recall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A three-piece outfit for infants and toddlers is being recalled because one of the buttons can pull off and create a potential choking hazard.

So far there have been at least three cases in which children were found to have the buttons in their mouths, though no injuries were reported.

The “three-piece penguin cardigan set” has a white bodysuit, gray cardigan top with a hood and matching pants.

It was sold in sizes intended for newborns to 2-years-old.

Anyone who has the sets should return them to a Carter’s store or, reach Carter’s online through its consumer help center for a refund.