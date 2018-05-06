× Fire does extensive damage to Kalamazoo restaurant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A grease fire extensively damaged a Kalamazoo restaurant Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Long John Silver’s at 5481 W. Main St.

Two people who were inside the restaurant escaped safely.

Firefighters from Kalamazoo, Oshtemo Township and Portage assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

Oshtemo Township fire chief Mark Barnes said the fire began in a deep fryer and spread to the ceiling and a rooftop grease pot.

The restaurant is now closed until further notice.

“Rebuilding is a decision of Long John Silver’s and their insurance provider,” Barnes told FOX 17. “I have seen these small stores rebuild from the ground up inside of a 90-day window. That is because all of the architectural work is done.

“The total rebuild of Wendy’s next door is a prime example,” he said. “Significant repairs can actually take longer.”