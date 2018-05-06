× Kentwood to host open house in celebration of ‘National Public Works’ week

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The city of Kentwood is hosting a open house in celebration of ‘National Public Works’ week.

The open house will be held on Wednesday May 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kentwood Public Works facility.

Families will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes, interact with employees, and view equipment.

There will be food, giveaways, hands-on activities and live maintenance and repair demonstrations.

This is the 3rd year Kentwood is hosting the event.