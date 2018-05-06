Naked man runs after jogger in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a naked man reportedly chased after a woman as she jogged down the street Sunday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. near N. 8th Street and Hart Drive in Alamo Township in Kalamazoo County.

The woman reported she was jogging on the Kal Haven Trail prior to the encounter. She said she heard a vehicle suddenly stop as she tried to cross N. 8th Street. Police say the naked man got out and ran after her. The woman got the attention of two bicyclists on the trail and the man reportedly got back in the vehicle.

Authorities say the man is described as a pale white male, around 60-years-old, 5’11, 150 lbs, with short white hair.

The victim reported the suspect took off in an older model Ford Explorer and black in color. The driver-side brake light does not work.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.