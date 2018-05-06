Rockford High School’s news show earns recognition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Rockford High School is making headlines with their ‘Beyond The Rock’ program, named best high school television station of the year in Michigan for the fourth year in a row.

The program airs on Fridays and is produced entirely by students, who learn how to be creative in front of and behind the camera.

“I’ve done a little bit of everything. I’ve anchored, I’ve filmed, I’ve typed scripts, I’ve edited,” says Jackson Carey, executive producer of Beyond The Rock.

Another student who loves the class says it is unlike any other high school class you can take.

“Being able to use video as my creative medium, this class allowed a lot of opportunities like that,” says Megan Lindeboom, associate producer of Beyond The Rock.

Their dedication to story telling has been recognized by the ‘Michigan Association of Broadcasters’ who has named them the best high school television station of the year for the past four years.

“For us we are very story driven and we’re always saying what’s the ‘It’ factor? What’s going to make it stand out, what’s going to make it different,” says Chris Deyoung, classroom Instructor of Beyond The Rock.

And they have a lot of impressive technology to help them do the job.

“We have a black magic switcher and they edit on Final Cut X, and shoot on Cannon cameras for working in the field stuff,” says Jason Springer, video technician for Beyond The Rock.

Every Friday morning, Rockford High School students get to watch Beyond The Rock, and every week the students who do the work are striving to do the best job they can.