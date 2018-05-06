The 15th year for ‘The Walk to Cure Arthritis’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arthritis affects millions of Americans, including thousands of children. They face relentless pain, a frustrating search for a diagnosis, multiple doctor’s visits and treatment, missed work and school, limited mobility, and tons of medical and insurance paperwork. They also have the desire to live a full life without the limitations that arthritis can create and with that comes patience.

The Arthritis Foundation has taken colossal steps to conquer this crippling disease. The Walk to Cure Arthritis is the largest arthritis gathering in the world, and Sunday marks 15-years of the walking event in Grand Rapids, raising funds for research, resources and a cure.

The annual walk beginning at 1 p.m. in Millennium Park. Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and walk to help find a cure.

For help or more information about the Walk to Cure Arthritis - Grand Rapids visit arthritis.org/michigan.