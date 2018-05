Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a one-tank trip with the family, or maybe just need a day to get away by yourself this summer? Head east to the Greater Lansing Area, they have a lot to offer including great eateries, breweries, shows, museums, shops, and so much more!

CEO and President of Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jack Schripsema, talks about all the fun things people can do an see in Lansing this summer.

To discover more happenings in Lansing, visit lansing.org or call 888-2-LANSING.