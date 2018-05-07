× DNR officers rescue woman off U.P. cliff

L’ ANSE, Mich. – Michigan Department of Natural Resources officers rescued a woman who was in danger of falling down a 70-foot cliff into the Keweenaw Bay of Lake Superior last week.

According to the Upper Peninsula DNR News, Conservation Officers were called Thursday evening by dispatchers saying a 25-year-old woman called saying she was stuck on the edge of a cliff. The officers joined with Michigan State Police who were also searching for the woman.

Police had determined the woman’s phone was about 700 feet north of Haanpaa Road, just north of L’ Anse. After arriving nearby, a person flagged down the officers who said they could hear a woman calling for help from down the cliff.

Conservation Officers David Miller and Kyle McQueer found the woman a part way down the 70-foot high cliff. She was holding on to tree roots, but told officers she had Huntington’s disease and had little strength in her arms and legs and couldn’t pull herself back up. The officers tied a tow strap to a tree to secure the woman. More officers arrived and they were able to pull the woman back to safety.

The woman told officers she had gone to visit a friend and then wanted to go down to the lake. She went over the guard rail, but then lost footing and starting sliding down the cliff.

She was not injured and was taken back to her home.