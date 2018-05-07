GR nonprofit celebrates 5 year anniversary with Healing Hearts Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It has been five years since organizers created the nonprofit Ele's Place Grand Rapids to help families heal after losing a child or loved one.

To celebrate the anniversary, Ele's Place is hosting a Healing Hearts Breakfast Monday at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

“We are so thankful to be able to serve families right here in West Michigan,” said Nicole Rodammer, Managing Director of Ele’s Place Grand Rapids. “This event will be a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and honor those who have made the last five years possible.”

The breakfast will highlight testimonies and families that have been helped by the resource and those in attendance will hear from Bo Stover who is the brother of Ele Stover, who the organization is in honor of.

Ele passed away in 1989 at the 11 months old.

Ele's Place provides support for families in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, flint and Lansing.