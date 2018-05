GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some of the flower beds around the City of Grand Rapids will be spruced for National Tourism Week.

Business around West Michigan have adopted different flower beds and on May 7, 9 or 10 they will be helping with designing and planting flowers in their designated area.

Over 100 volunteers are expected to help during the three day period.

Amyway Hospitality Corporation, DeVos Place and Grand Rapids Art Museum are just some of the participating companies.