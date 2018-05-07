Growlers gearing up for 2018 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Kalamazoo Growlers are gearing up for a big season of baseball that will see them host the Northwoods League All-Star game.

In anticipation of the new season, Homer Stryker Field has received some upgrades like a new video board among other things.

"Last year we actually got ranked the number two ballpark in the country (in summer collegiate baseball)" Growlers General Manager Brian Colopy said. "And we just went nuts this year to try and get number 1. We just added a new video board this year, brand new tabletops for all our box seats. And then a new accessible seating area right behind home plate. It's the first team in the country - I don't know if it's a good or bad thing to put a hockey dasher board in the field of play. So it now really increases the view behind home plate. It's an amazing view back and there and now it's accessible for all. So it's a really cool upgrade to the stadium."

The Growlers open the season at home on May 29th against the Lakeshore Chinooks.