Jaskie to pitch against Whitecaps on Wednesday

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Grandville High School graduate Oliver Jaksie will pitch against the Whitecaps as a member of the Clinton LumberKings, he is scheduled to start the game Wednesday at noon.

Jaskie pitched for the Everett Aqua Sox in Washington last summer in the Northwoods League, so this is the first time many of his friends will see him pitch as a professional.

"It is really nice" Jaksie said. "I am really excited I got a lot of friends and family coming out to the games it's going to be fun. My parents have seen me probably only two or three times because I was in the Northwest league last year and for everybody else probably their first time.

Jaskie got off to a good start this season allowing just 1 earned run through his 1st 3 starts, he is currently 1-1 with a 4.50 e.r.a in 22 innings in 5 starts.

"It's been good, it's been a lot of learning a lot of new things, met a lot of new people and so far it has been great."

Jaskie was a 6th round draft pick last summer by the Seattle Mariners out of the University of Michigan.