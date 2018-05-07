Man hit by vehicle in Pullman

PULLMAN, Mich. – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on 109th Avenue at 55th Street in Pullman, in front of the Intercare Community Health Network Center.

Allegan County deputies say when the arrived, the victim, a 34-year-old man, was unconscious, but was being treated by first responders. The man was taken to Bronson Hospital by Aeromed.

Deputies say that the driver, a 20-year-old woman, told them she was driving west on 109th Avenue when she struck the man, who was in the roadway. She told them he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.

Deputies also say that family members of the man came to the scene looking for him. They told investigators that the man is learning-impaired and has been known to leave their home at various times for walks and had left while everyone was sleeping.

The man’s identity has not been released. Investigators say he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.