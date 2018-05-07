Man killed while cleaning his handgun

SIX LAKES, Mich. – A man from Whittaker, Michigan died Sunday after an apparent accident with his handgun.

Michigan State Police say they were called to the Pleasure Point RV Resort in Six Lakes, Michigan Sunday morning on a shooting incident. There, they found the 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. They, and others at the scene, tried to revive the man without success and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears that the man was cleaning his handgun and showing it to his wife when it went off accidentally.

The man and his wife were part-time residents at the park.