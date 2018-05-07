Muskegon bike race raises money for childhood cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- It was perfect weather Sunday for an annual bike racing event held along the lakeshore for the second annual Port City Criterium downtown.

People from all ages took part in the variety of races. The event raises money for childhood cancer clinical trials and research.

New to the race, this year there was a free pre-race clinic with pro-cyclist and Olypmic gold medalist Mackenize Woodring.

One participant says not only was she happy to compete, she is also happy to help change lives.

"They`re awesome people trying to do good and fight cancer for these kids going through it. It just seemed like a really cool thing to do," racer Shannon Collins said.

More than $4,000 in cash and prizes were handed out at the event.