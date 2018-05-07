× Police investigate a report of shots fired in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they responded to a call of shots fired in Kalamazoo on Monday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Race Street.

Officers discovered a home in the area with several bullet holes in it. They also say a male showed up later to the hospital with a gunshot wound that reportedly stemmed from the same incident on Race Street.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers are looking for a charcoal sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala SS, that may have been involved in the shooting.

Call 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, if you have any information.