Police looking for tips in finding missing Adrian girl

ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing SE Michigan girl.

Brianna Longardner, 12, was last seen in the area of the 600 block of S. Madison Avenue in Adrian on May 3. Police say she may be with her biological mother, Ryla Hubbard who does not have custody and has a lengthy criminal record. They also say that Brianna has contacts in Indiana, Florida and Michigan.

Police say that Brianna also has prescription medication that she has not been taking.

She is described as being 5’1″ tall, about 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing black leggings, with a red shirt and a pink camouflage sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call Adrian Police at 517-264-4808.