Reclaim Your Sexual Well-Being, learn more at Doctor Dialogue on May 23

Women are mothers, wives, caregivers and professionals who spend so much time taking care of others that they often overlook caring for themselves. Know that it's never to early or late to start working towards a healthier lifestyle, which is why Spectrum Health is hosting an upcoming interactive panel discussion aimed at women about midlife, menopause, and sexual health on Wednesday, May 23.

Spectrum Health's nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, along with physical therapist Amy Bourne, came on the show to talk about the importance of pelvic floor health, one of the many topics to be discussed at the upcoming Women’s Health Doctor Dialogue, “Reclaim Your Sexual Well-Being!”

The pelvic floor is a group of muscles that forms a supportive sling in the lower pelvis. The sling, made up of 14 different muscles arranged in three layers, attaches to the pelvic bones. In a woman’s body, the pelvic floor muscles surround vital reproductive organs and do the following:

Keeps the pelvic organs in place and the pelvic bones stable.

Controls muscle contractions during sexual intercourse.

Helps keep urine inside during unexpected belly pressure (laughing, sneezing.)

Helps keep stool inside until you’re ready to release it.

Pelvic floor can happen to anyone, but is more likely to occur in:

Women who have had one or more babies, and do not regularly do Kegels.

People who have had pelvic surgery.

People who do not have regular orgasms.

People who carry a lot of body weight.

Women with a family history of pelvic organ prolapse.

People who have had radiation treatment to the pelvic region.

Women can learn more about Pelvic Floor and a wide variety of other women's health topics at Spectrum Health's Doctor Dialogue: Reclaim Your Sexual Well-Being. Midlife and menopause experts, including Dr. Bitner and Bourne, will discuss the following:

Sex therapy

Vibrators, lubrications and other practical solutions

Menopausal vaginal dryness and treatment options

Urinary incontinence and surgical solutions

Pelvic floor health

The panel will start at 6 p.m. at the Calvin College Prince Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register at spectrumhealth.org/doctordialogue or call (616)-267-2626 option 4.

Can't make it to the event? Spectrum Health will be streaming the event live on their Facebook page.