Smart Shopper: Mother’s Day deals around West Michigan

Some of the simplest gestures, that don’t cost a lot, can mean the most to a mom. That’s why, I took it upon myself to find you some great inexpensive deals being offered for this Mother’s Day. Unless otherwise noted, all of these deals are on May 13.

Grand Traverse Pie Company, 3224 28th St SE, Kentwood : From 11 a.m. to 4p.m. bring all of the moms in your life to the Kentwood location for a free slice of pie! To see if this offer is valid beyond this location, click here.

Jim Cooper and Robin Connell Jazz Duo, Harmony Hall, 401 Stocking Ave. NW, Grand Rapids : Grab a pint and some wonderful grub while kicking back and listening to the smooth sounds of this duo.

Mother’s Day Skate, Kentwood Fun Spot, 14 52nd St. : Help mom celebrate her special day by bringing her to Kentwood Fun Spot where moms get free admission from 2p.m. to 5p.m. There will also be a family meal deal for just $20 that includes 1 large pizza, pitcher of pop and 20 game tokens.

Free doughnuts at Long Road Distillers, 537 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids : Bring mom in for brunch from 10a.m. to 3p.m. and she will be given one free order of their delicious cream cheese doughnuts.

Free Glow Golf, Great Lakes Glow Golf, 3494 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids: Celebrate mom and grandmas by grabbing some clubs and letting them give their try at glow golf for free! Not only will they golf for free from 11 a.m. to 9p.m. BUT they also get a free scoop of Hudsonville ice cream.

Sky Zone, 3636 29th St. SE, Kentwood : Moms will jump for joy when they hear that they get to jump for free from 12p.m. to 6p.m. with the purchase of a regularly priced ticket. This does not include sky socks and they are walk-in tickets only.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company, 95 N. Main : First 100 moms get free flowers!

Vintage Street Market, Downtown Market Grand Rapids : The second Sunday of every month, a delightful Vintage Market makes its way to the Downtown Market. From 10a.m. to 4p.m. bring mom down to shop around!

The Grand Lady Riverboat, 825 Taylor St., Jenison : This is a very unique opportunity and a great way to make memories. This is the first open-to-the-public cruise for 2018. Board at 12:30p.m. and ride along until 3p.m. Bring your own picnic lunch, no outside beverages allowed. Adult and kid friendly beverages are available on the boat. Food items, snacks and sundaes also available. Kids 10 and under are free with adult ticket purchase.

Moms play mini-golf for free at Craig’s Cruisers, 5730 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming : Let mom’s competitive side shine as she is treated to one round of mini-golf with the purchase of a child’s mini-golf from 11a.m .to 9p.m.

Moederdag Market, Centennial Park, Holland : Tulip Time has wrapped up its first ever Mother’s Day Market with specialty selected merchants, live performances, demonstrations, gourmet food trucks and horse-drawn carriage rides. The Express Clydesdales will be there from 11a.m. to 3p.m. but the market runs until 4p.m.

Sophie’s Steakhouse & Bar-USA, 272 Broadway, South Haven : Bring mom in for their brunch or dinner menu along with their famous Bloody Mary and Fresh Squeezed Mimosa Bar and she will receive a $20 dining card for celebrating with Sophie’s!

Free Crack Fries for moms, HopCat in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo : The world-famous Crack Fries are even better when they are free, right? All moms receive free Crack Fries or a dessert, free with any purchase.

Muskegon County mom get free historical tours : All day on Sunday, May 13, moms can access historical sites such as Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Scolnik House of the Depression Era and the Fire Barn Museum for free!

Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, 12685 E. C Ave., Augusta : From 11a.m. to 4p.m. mom’s can enjoy a free visit through the sanctuary.

If you know of any other inexpensive ways to say “Thank you” to mom, please email me: smartshopper@fox17online.com