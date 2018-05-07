Two men injured in Monday morning shooting

Posted 10:20 AM, May 7, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two men suffered gunshot wounds during an incident in the 1900 block of Smith Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired just after 7 a.m.  and located a man, 37, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The second victim, 26, was discovered when he was dropped off at the local hospital also with a gunshot wound.

Both men are expected to be okay.

This incident is still under investigation, however, officers believe there was domestic dispute between the men involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

