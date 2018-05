BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — US-131 at 100th Street is scheduled to be closed overnight again Monday night.

Work continues on getting the 100th Street bridge into good enough shape to last a couple more years.

The closure is planned for 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Tuesday morning (May 7-8).

All traffic will be routed to the exit and entrance ramps northbound and southbound. You can expect possible delays with traffic slowed to be able to use the ramps safely.