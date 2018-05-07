West Michigan Environmental Action Council celebrates 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Michigan Environmental Action Council is celebrating 50 years of educating the community and restoring the environment.

WMEAC is a non-profit that has served as a resource for environmental education and advocacy since 1968. They respond to emerging issues that threaten the environment, build sustainable communities in those environments, and protect West Michigan's water resources.

They serve eight counties in the West Michigan area: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo and Ottawa, with most of their work happening in the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon metropolitan areas.

We took a ride on The Rapid to their headquarters to learn more about their conservation efforts, and how people can get involved with the organization.

WMEAC are located on 1007 Lake Drive Southeast in Grand Rapids.

For more information on how you can get involved, call (616)-451-3051 or visit wmeac.org.