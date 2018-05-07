Man eats 30,000th Big Mac hamburger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wisconsin man has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac and not only has lived to tell the tale, but claims low cholesterol and "perfect" blood pressure.

As the Fond du Lac Reporter reports, Don Gorske, 64, ate his first Big Mac in 1972 at the same McDonald's where he chowed down his 30,000th, and he has only missed about eight days in between, including a day in 1982 when a snowstorm shut down the restaurant and the day Gorske's mom died in 1998.

"She requested I not eat a Big Mac on the day she died, in remembrance of her," he says.

Gorske says he has OCD, which has led him to catalog thousands of receipts, wrappers, and containers over more than four decades.

As for his health, he doesn't appear to be suffering: Ellen DeGeneres had his cholesterol checked in 2003 and came up with 140, and he has run a marathon with Big Mac No. 21,387 in hand.

After consuming number 30,000, he took one for the road.

"Maybe I’ll be eating it when I catch myself on the news, who knows?" he says.

More From Newser: