Ada woman killed in Eaton County crash, other family injured

EATON COUNTY, Mich. —  Police say a family from Ada was involved in a fatal crash over the weekend.

It happened Saturday around 10:00 p.m. on M-50, north of Vermontville Hwy.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved a semi truck and the family of four inside a van.  63-year-old Roseann Gigandet, the front seat passenger in the van, died at the scene.

The driver of the van, Amy Gigandet, age 36, was seriously injured and was airlifted to a nearby Hospital. The other two backseat passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

