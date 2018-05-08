× Allegan man looking to give wheelchair ramp to someone in need

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A West Michigan man is working to honor a family member who passed away while giving back to the community at the same time. The effort revolves around a wheelchair ramp and the benefits it can still have for someone.

Mark Zylema of Allegan is hoping to give away a wheelchair ramp for free that belonged to his late brother-in-law, a Vietnam veteran who passed away about a year ago.

“Hopefully there is someone out there that could really appreciate a good wheelchair ramp,” said Zylema.

Zylema wants to give the ramp to someone who needs it and can’t afford one.

“He’s glad I’m doing it for him,” said Zylema. “I just hope there is someone out there can enjoy life a little bit better.”

The ramp is in great condition, he plans to power wash it, and it’s easy to set up.

“It’s real nice, all bolts together real easy, it’s all here, it has guard rails around it, you got a nice slow slant going down so you don’t have to worry about going too fast or whatever.”

He’s hoping it’ll help someone who needs to get in and out of their home easier, like it did for his brother-in-law.

“I wasn’t looking to sell it or anything,” said Zylema. “I’m just trying to help someone out that needs it out there.”

If you’re interested in the wheelchair ramp, contact Mark Zylema at 269-993-0703.