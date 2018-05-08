× Calvin College to become a university

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College will soon become a university.

The Christian college on the southeast side of Grand Rapids made the announcement Tuesday that the Board of Trustees voted last week to become Calvin University in 2020.

2020 will be Calvin’s 100th anniversary of becoming a 4-year college, according to a release from the school.

“This direction enables us to live into what has already been true about Calvin, and it will better position us for the innovative work that is necessary for the future,” said Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin College in a press release. “We see this move providing a great opportunity to introduce more people to Calvin’s distinctive Christian mission.”

Le Roy says that the reasoning to become a university is that Calvin already has strong academic programs and the change will lead to new academic innovations and increase influence around the world. He said that “university” is also more understood than “college” for international students.