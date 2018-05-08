Live – Trial of Jeffrey Willis for murder of Jessica Heeringa

Calvin College to become a university

Posted 11:35 AM, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 11:53AM, May 8, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Calvin College will soon become a university.

The Christian college on the southeast side of Grand Rapids made the announcement Tuesday that the Board of Trustees voted last week to become Calvin University in 2020.

2020 will be Calvin’s 100th anniversary of becoming a 4-year college, according to a release from the school.

“This direction enables us to live into what has already been true about Calvin, and it will better position us for the innovative work that is necessary for the future,” said Michael Le Roy, president of Calvin College in a press release. “We see this move providing a great opportunity to introduce more people to Calvin’s distinctive Christian mission.”

Le Roy says that the reasoning to become a university is that Calvin already has strong academic programs and the change will lead to new academic innovations and increase influence around the world. He said that “university” is also more understood than “college” for international students.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s