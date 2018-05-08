Car-pedestrian accident prompts GRPD to shut down Bridge Street bridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  The Grand Rapids Police Dispatch Authority says motorists should avoid the area of Bridge Street near Scribner Avenue downtown, following a car-pedestrian injury accident.

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday. A dispatcher tells FOX 17 the Bridge Street bridge is shut down over the Grand River, while crews respond to the incident. That is east of Scribner Avenue.

There’s no word exactly how the crash happened, or what the condition of the victim is

 

This is a developing story.

