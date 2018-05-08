Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix makes pit stop in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vehicles and drivers featured in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix are making a pit stop in Grand Rapids to show off a preview of the event.

The event, set to take place June 1-3 at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park, is a 2.3 mile race that features vehicle such as Verizon IndyCar Series, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SPEED Energy Stadium SUPER Trucks and Trans Am Series.

Defending champions Graham Rahal and Ricky and Jordan Taylor will also be racing to try to keep their titles.

Tickets are now on sale for this race.