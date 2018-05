× Dispatchers warn of 911 callback scheme in Michigan

MICHIGAN — Dispatchers in Barry County are warning of caller ID scam using 9-1-1 as the callback number in Michigan.

Officials say a bad actor called a resident stating their family member had been in an accident and started requesting personal information.

The victim called their family member to find out if they were alright.

Below are tips on how you can keep your personal information safe during similar situations.