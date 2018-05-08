Frederik Meijer Gardens announces Tuesday Evening Music Club series lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan bands will get the chance to take the stage of the Frederik Meijer Gardens’ amphitheater this summer with their Tuesday Evening Music Club series.

Every Tuesday evening starting July, the sculpture park will echo with the tunes of various bands from different genres.

The lineup includes:

Hannah Rose and the GravesTones and Rachel Curtis on July 3

The Kathy Lamar and Robin Connell Band and Soul Syndicate on July 10

The Eric Engblade Quartet and Wire in the Wood on July 17

Valley Girl and The Hacky Turtles on July 24

Lipstick Jodi and Hollywood Makeout on July 31

Nessa and The Moxie Strings on August 7

Franklin Park and Six Pak on August 14

Watching for Foxes and Desmond Jones on August 21

Ralston & Friends on August 28

The series is free for members and tickets are now on sale for non-members.