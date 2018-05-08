Live – Trial of Jeffrey Willis for murder of Jessica Heeringa

Michigan State Police to focus enforcement on I-94 this summer

Posted 4:54 PM, May 8, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police are boosting patrols on I-94 this summer.

“Motorists can expect troopers to take a zero tolerance approach to these dangerous driving behaviors,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP in a press release. “Most crashes are preventable, and the dangerous behaviors we see on I-94 need to change.”

 

I-94 from Chicago to Detroit is a major thoroughfare for summer travelers and for commuters. MSP says that crashes on I-94 increased 7% in 2017, from 2016.  Commercial vehicle crashes also increased 10%.  The statewide average was an increase in 1%.

The main targets for police will be excessive speeding, improper lane use, distracted and aggressive driving and tailgating.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s