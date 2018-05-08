Michigan State Police to focus enforcement on I-94 this summer

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Police are boosting patrols on I-94 this summer.

“Motorists can expect troopers to take a zero tolerance approach to these dangerous driving behaviors,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP in a press release. “Most crashes are preventable, and the dangerous behaviors we see on I-94 need to change.”

I-94 from Chicago to Detroit is a major thoroughfare for summer travelers and for commuters. MSP says that crashes on I-94 increased 7% in 2017, from 2016. Commercial vehicle crashes also increased 10%. The statewide average was an increase in 1%.

The main targets for police will be excessive speeding, improper lane use, distracted and aggressive driving and tailgating.