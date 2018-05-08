Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It's National Teacher Appreciation Day, where we give a big shout out to all of those who taught us what we know today.

Political and educational leaders began the discussion for a special day to honor teachers back in 1944, but it wasn't made official by congress until 1980.

In 1985, the National PTA officially established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May.

National Teacher Day is considered a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives.

2. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was in class the other day as she joined hundreds of students at a unique learning opportunity.

1,000 kids with Grand Rapids Public Schools stepped out of the classroom and onto the water. They were all at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on Monday to take canoes onto the Grand River for hands-on learning about the environment, and some sight seeing.

This was the second year the district has held the event.

3. Sixteen months into her tenure as First-Lady, Melania Trump unveiled her formal platform, called "Be Best."

On Monday, Mrs. Trump expanded on three pillars of her program: well-being, social media, and opioid abuse.

Critics have pointed out the irony of her focus on cyber-bullying, saying the president uses Twitter to attack political opponents. They also pointed out that her 16 months is three months longer than it took former First Lady Michelle Obama to unveil her "Let's Move" initiative.

President Trump signed a proclamation, making May 7 "Be Best" day.

4. An $18 bet paid off big time for a woman from Texas.

Margaret Reid played a Pick Five bet on the Kentucky Derby. She chose the winning horses for five different races, and her $18 bet got her more than a million dollars.

A rep for the race track where she made the bet said that this kind of win in unheard of.

5. Getting Panera Bread from the comfort of your home just got a whole lot easier thanks to the bakery's new delivery service.

The chain announced on Monday it will begin delivering in 897 cities and 43 states nationwide.

Panera Bread first ran a test on this idea back in 2014 in Louisville. The service will be strictly digital; users must order via the Panera Bread app or its website. Panera Bread will also offer one-day giveaways and promotions as a way to kick off the inaugural service.