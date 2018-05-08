Police: Armored truck robbed in school parking lot in Troy

Live – Trial of Jeffrey Willis for murder of Jessica Heeringa

TROY, Mich. (AP) — An elementary school in suburban Detroit was placed on lockdown after an armored truck was robbed while stopped in a parking lot outside the building.

Police say two suspects approached the truck about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Wattles Elementary School in Troy. WXYZ-TV reports that the truck was on a routine stop at the school.

Pepper spray was used on one of the armored truck company’s employees before the suspects fled with the contents of the vehicle.

The school was locked-down as a precaution.

