School elections – May 8, 2018

FOX 17 – Tuesday, May 8 is an Election Day in Michigan. Here are the races and proposals you’ll find in your community. Check with your local clerk’s office for details of where to vote. Some proposals are listed multiple times because they cover multiple counties. The final results will be listed in one posting.

We may also be missing some since not all the races and proposals were online, especially for Barry and Ionia County. If you have information on the ballots in those counties, email us at news@fox17online.com .

ALLEGAN

Fennville – Operating Millage Renewal – $2.6 million

Holland – Community Swimming Poll Millage – $1.2 million

Hudsonville – Schools Operating Millage Renewal $4.4 million

Hudsonville – Schools Sinking Fund Millage – $1.4 million

Saugatuck – Schools Bond Proposal – $50.7 million

Saugatuck – Schools Sinking Fund Millage – $300,000

South Haven – School Operating Millage Renewal – $8.7 million

Zeeland – Schools Operating Millage Renewal – $7.7 million

BERRIEN

Berrien Springs – Schools Operating Millage Renewal – $1.77 million

Coloma – Schools Sinking Fund – $482,000

Dowagiac – Schools Operating Millage – $5 million

Lakeshore – School Bond – $21 million

Watervliet – Schools Operating Millage – $5,000

CALHOUN

Battle Creek Public Schools – Operating Millage I

Battle Creek Public Schools – Sinking Fund II

Climax-Scotts Schools Bond Proposal 1 – $9.4 million

Climax-Scotts Schools Bond Proposal 2 – $2.7 million

Gull Lake Schools Bond Proposal – $65 million

Harper Creek – Operating Millage

Marengo Township – Road Millage

Tekonsha Township – Fire Millage

Union City Schools – Sinking Fund

CASS

9-1-1 Central Dispatch Proposal – $411,000

Ontwa Township – Ambulance Millage Renewal (2 years) – $123,000

Ontwa Township – Ambulance Millage Renewal (4 years) – $61,000

Volinia Township – Roads Millage – $44,000

EATON

Portland – Schools Bond Proposal

KALMAZOO

Climax-Scotts Schools Bond Proposal 1 – $9.4 million

Climax-Scotts Schools Bond Proposal 2 – $2.7 million

Gull Lake Schools Bond Proposal – $65 million

Kalamazoo Public Schools Bond Proposal – $96.7 million

KENT

Godfrey Lee Schools Sinking Fund – $315,000

Kent City Schools – Operating Millage – $3.4 million

Kent City Schools – Sinking Fund Millage – $190,000

Tri-County Schools Operating Millage – $2.27 million

MONTCALM

Montabella Schools Bond Proposal – $21.4 million

Tri-County Schools Operating Millage – $2.27 million

MUSKEGON

Fremont Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $2.5 million

Grand Haven Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $17.7 million

Holton Schools – Bond Proposal – $6.9 million

Kent City Schools – Operating Millage – $3.4 million

Kent City Schools – Sinking Fund – $190,000

Orchard View – Sinking Fund Millage – $282,000

NEWAYGO

Baldwin Schools – Bond Proposal – $9.9 million

Big Rapids Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $3.5 million

Big Rapids Schools – Bond Proposal – $24.95 million

Fremont Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $2.5 million

Holton Schools – Bond Proposal – $9.5 million

Kent City Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $3.4 million

Kent City Schools – Sinking Fund Millage – $190,000

Morley Stanwood Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $1.6 million

Newaygo Schools – Operating Millage – $2.8 million

Tri-County Schools – Operating Millage – $2.2 million

OTTAWA

Grand Haven Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $17.7 million

Holland – Swimming Pool Millage – $1.2 million

Hudsonville Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $4.4 million

Hudsonville Schools – Sinking Fund – $1.4 million

Kent City Schools – Operating Millage – $3.4 million

Kent City Schools – Sinking Fund – $190,000

West Ottawa Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $12.1 million

Zeeland Schools – Operating Millage Renewal – $7.7 million