Semi-truck snags wire, brings down power poles in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Authorities say a semi-truck caught a low-hanging wire and brought down three power poles Tuesday in Portage.

The incident happened at about 3:27 p.m. in the area of W. Milham Avenue and Utah Avenue. The Portage Department of Public Safety says the truck was going east on Milham when it snagged the wire.

The power poles were pulled down and damaged a nearby building and vehicle, according to a release. No injuries were reported.

W. Milham Avenue was shut down for about 90 minutes, authorities said. Consumers Energy crews are working to replace the poles.