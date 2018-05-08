Spectrum Health offering free skin cancer screenings today

Posted 6:35 AM, May 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:12AM, May 8, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN -- As many of us get ready to spend much of the summer outside, doctors are advising you to not leave the house without your sunscreen.

Doctors here say getting tested for skin cancer should be part of everyone's summer plans as it's the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Health experts at Spectrum Health are offering everyone with a free skin cancer screening Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at five different locations:

  • Spectrum Health Medical Group
    426 Michigan Street NE  Grand Rapids, MI 49503
  • Spectrum Health Medical Group
    2111 12 Mile Road NW  Sparta, MI 49345
  • Spectrum Health Medical Group
    588 E. Lakewood Boulevard Holland, MI 49424
  • Spectrum Health South Pavilion
    80 68th Street SE Suite 200 Cutlerville, MI 49548
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center
    615 S. Bower Street Greenville, MI 48838

The test involves no blood work and is just a visual inspection of uncovered skin. No appointment is needed all you have to do is walk-in.

Doctors say finding skin cancer at an early stage makes it easier to treat. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.

There is an even greater risk for kids. Doctors say one blistering sunburn could double a child`s risk of developing skin cancer.

