Spectrum Health offering free skin cancer screenings today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- As many of us get ready to spend much of the summer outside, doctors are advising you to not leave the house without your sunscreen.

Doctors here say getting tested for skin cancer should be part of everyone's summer plans as it's the most common form of cancer in the U.S.

Health experts at Spectrum Health are offering everyone with a free skin cancer screening Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at five different locations:

Spectrum Health Medical Group

426 Michigan Street NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Health Medical Group 426 Michigan Street NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Spectrum Health Medical Group

2111 12 Mile Road NW Sparta, MI 49345

Health Medical Group 2111 12 Mile Road NW Sparta, MI 49345 Spectrum Health Medical Group

588 E. Lakewood Boulevard Holland, MI 49424

Health Medical Group 588 E. Lakewood Boulevard Holland, MI 49424 Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th Street SE Suite 200 Cutlerville, MI 49548

Health South Pavilion 80 68th Street SE Suite 200 Cutlerville, MI 49548 Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center

615 S. Bower Street Greenville, MI 48838

The test involves no blood work and is just a visual inspection of uncovered skin. No appointment is needed all you have to do is walk-in.

Doctors say finding skin cancer at an early stage makes it easier to treat. According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.

There is an even greater risk for kids. Doctors say one blistering sunburn could double a child`s risk of developing skin cancer.