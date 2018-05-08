Upgrade your front door with high-tech designs from SAHR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you taken the time to look at the front door of your home? Winter can really take a toll on how it looks, especially with Michigan's winter elements causing the door to rust, color to fade, or become damaged. Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's the perfect time to reach out to SAHR Building Supply to get that upgrade.

Matt Laughlin from SAHR talks about the different types of door material and lock upgrades people can get for their homes just in time for Spring.

SAHR has two West Michigan locations:

3074 Interstate Parkway, Kalamazoo

475 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids

For more information on their products and services, visit sahrbuildingsupply.com.