× Victims in Lake Michigan Drive crash identified

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The victim’s in Monday’s fatal crash on Lake Michigan Drive have been identified.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says that Kira Vanbeukering, 33, of Grand Haven, died when the vehicle she was driving was struck from behind and pushed into the opposing lane of traffic. Two others in her vehicle, Savanna Tackett, 29, of Grand Haven and Conner Glass, 19, of Grand Haven, were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Glass was in the back seat and was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators say that a 48-year-old Muskegon woman was driving east on Lake Michigan Drive when she hit the back of Vanbeukering’s vehicle, which was stopped to turn left onto 128th Avenue. Investigators say she was distracted by a dead deer on the roadway. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The impact pushed Vanbeukering’s vehicle into westbound traffic where it was struck by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was not injured.