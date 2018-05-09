‘Big 3’ lead Hope softball into NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Hope softball team will host a division 3 regional in the NCAA tournament starting Thursday.

The Flying Dutch (29-9) have been led by a strong senior class featuring 3 players that are resetting the record books in Holland. Pitcher Sydney Jones, catcher Hayley Reitsma (Grand Rapids Christian) and 2nd baseman Sierra Mutschler (Wayland) are hoping to finish their careers with a bang.

"We were kind of blown away by how much leadership our classes ahead of us have taken ownership of" Reitsma said. "They have pushed us to be better so we realized as a class this year it is our job to do that for the incoming freshman and our underclassmen so it has been kind of a special journey."

Mutschler is Hope's all-time leader in homer runs with 27, Reitsma is 2nd with 25 and the two have been playing softball together since they were 12.

"I am just incredibly blessed to have my best friend right there in front of me" Mutschler said. "I know if she's not doing it then I'm doing it just to lead this lineup right in the heart of it with each other I think is something really special since we've been best friends for so long."

Jones is Hope's all-time leader in starts, strikeouts and batting average against.

"Getting to have Hayley and Sierra, some of the best hitter ever, on my team is incredible" Jones said. "I always know they are going to pull through, they make me a better pitcher just by facing them in practice everyday, I do not like to pitch to them so that is awesome to have them on my team."

The senior class has been apart of 108 wins, just 2 behind the 2008 class for the most in Flying Dutch history.

"The 1st time we had been in the NCAA tournament for awhile was their freshman year and they were a big part of that" 8th year head coach Mary VandeHoef said. "I think that caught the fire for them of that being that level of expectation."

Hope will kickoff the tourney Thursday against Greenville University (Illinois) at 2:30 p.m..

Calvin College (30-8) plays Franklin College (Indiana) in the 1st game of the day at noon.