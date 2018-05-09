Live – Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial – Day 2

Boyne completes purchase of 6 ski resorts

Posted 9:38 AM, May 9, 2018, by

(AP) – Michigan-based Boyne Resorts has completed its purchase of six ski resorts it was operating under long-term lease agreements from Maine to British Columbia.

CEO Stephen Kircher called the closing with Oz Real Estate this week “exceptionally gratifying” because he’d long wanted to own the properties outright.

Boyne now owns Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City; Cypress Mountain in British Columbia; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine; and The Summit at Snoqualmie near Seattle. Also included is the scenic Gatlinburg Sky Lift in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Boyne also has three ski resorts in Michigan and the Big Sky Resort in Montana. In a statement, the company described its portfolio as the most geographically diverse among North American ski companies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s