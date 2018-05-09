× Delta flight from Detroit evacuated in Denver because of smoke in cabin

DENVER (AP/KDVR) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Denver was evacuated after passengers reported smoke in the cabin.

Firefighters greeted flight 1854 when it landed at Denver International Airport shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says passengers reported smoke filled the cabin as the plane was taxiing to the gate.

She says no major injuries were reported from smoke inhalation, but she has heard that a handful of passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation.

Williams did not know how many people were on board or what kind of plane was involved.

Delta Airlines released a statement late Tuesday night: “After arrival in Denver and during taxi to the gate, Delta flight 1854 from Detroit to Denver stopped on a taxiway where customers deplaned via slides and over-wing exits due to an observance of smoke in the cabin. Airport response vehicles met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution and customers were transported to the terminal via buses. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our top priority and we apologize for the concern this situation has caused.”

Airport operations were not impacted.