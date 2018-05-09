Exotic pets becoming a growing trend: what to know before you buy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Before you buy a pot-belly pig or a not-so-traditional furry friend, pet owners and veterinarians agree it's important to do your research before taking the leap in pet ownership.

FOX 17 News set out to debunk the myths and check the facts surrounding alternative pets. Many things we found surprising were the life-span and cost of these pets.

Brittany Schlacter, Director of West Michigan Critter Haven, says the vet bill for her pet rabbit is higher than it is for her cat.

"While these animals are super cute, the majority of them just don't prefer to be handled," Schlacter said. "You can work on socializing them, but their nature is their nature, so you can't change that.

Despite these animals being half the size of a dog or cat, Schlacter says rabbits need plenty of space to live, dedicating an entire room of her home to her beloved pets.

She's now educating the public on proper care and the realities of being an exotic pet owner because of the universal misunderstandings and the mishandling of them.

"They have very sensitive digestive systems too; rabbits, Guinea pigs, Chincillas, and Hedgehogs all require specialized care," Schlacter said. "If you don't have an exotic vet in your area that sees these types of animals, you can actually be putting these animals at risk."

Tracey Ritzman, D.V.M. at Cascade Hospital for Animals, says she's the only veterinarian for exotic companion mammals in West Michigan. She sees 20-30 different species every day, and roughly 800 bunnies per year.

"A lot of exotic animals require a bit more investigating in terms of what they need because it’s not common knowledge like dogs and cats," Dr. Ritzman said.

It's important to know many pets have a life expectancy you may not expect. Rebecca Nickoles at V.I. Pets says while mice can live roughly 2-3 years, the average bunny can live 10 to 15 years, and the Macaw Parrot can live upwards of 70 years.

So if you're looking for a shorter-term relationship, maybe stick with a small fish or a mouse.

As alternative pets grow in popularity, it's the miniature pig that's making a hugE leap in the domesticated world of animals.

Lannette Amon breeds pigs for people all over the nation at Windward Oaks Farm in Metamora, Mich. She says many people buy them on impulse simply because they're so cute when they're piglets, warning West Michigan, "Life is not Charlotte's web."

"There's no such thing as a tea-cup pig," Amon said.

Saying terms like 'pocket-pigs' or 'nano-pigs' are simply used by unauthenticated breeders as a selling tool, promising an idea to buyers that's simply not true.

"They're a 15-year commitment and they're not for everybody," said Amon. "When I say miniature, I mean 300 pounds or less."

A farm hog can grow upwards of 800 pounds, so yes, these are miniature pigs.

Mini-pigs at Windward Oaks start around $700, they're very social and love people. However, they'll continue to grow until they're 5 years old, weighing in around 200 pounds, standing at 14-17 inches tall.

So make sure to do your research, compare your lifestyle to that of the pet in question, and get ready for lots of hugs and kisses as a future pet owner.