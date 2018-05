Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Michigan Lt. Gov. Brian Calley stopped by FOX 17 Tuesday ahead of the GOP gubernatorial debate.

Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, Dr. Jim Hines and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will all be at Tuesday's debate. The debate is a town hall format with questions coming from the audience.

This is the first time all four Republican candidates will be together ahead of the August primary.